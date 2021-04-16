Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt: ‘The players have done well – in fact they’ve been great’

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was disappointed that they did not get a penalty in the first half in their drawn DStv Premiership match against Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Thursday.

The 1-1 draw kept Amakhosi outside the top eight and Hunt felt striker Samir Nurkovic was tackled harshly when the game was still 0-0 in the first half and Chiefs should have earned a spot-kick.

“The score [ended] 1-1 but we deserved to win the game. I thought we created and we were the better team‚” Chiefs’ coach said.

“But I thought we got a penalty in the first half‚ but we didn’t get anything. Two games or three games in a row now we have been getting in those situations [of being denied penalty decisions] and it’s been blatant.