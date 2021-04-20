Swallows FC are set to announce a major new sponsorship deal from telecommunications giant Telkom on Thursday.

TimesLIVE is reliably informed that the Birds‚ enjoying a remarkable return, promoted back to the Premiership this season to be in fifth place just past the two-thirds stage having lost just once‚ will make the announcement at a press briefing on Thursday.

A public relations company working on behalf of Swallows have called a press conference for a big announcement on Thursday.

Swallows chairman David Mogashoa confirmed the press announcement. However‚ asked if he could confirm or deny that Telkom would be announced as the Birds’ new shirt sponsor‚ he said he could not.

“All those things will be answered on Thursday. I’m not going to say anything now‚” Mogashoa said.

Telkom sponsorship head Braam Wessels also said he could not comment. He said he would get the company’s public relations division to call back and comment‚ but at the time of publishing they had not.