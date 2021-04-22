Hunt frustrated as Chiefs continue to blow hot and cold: 'I think we should be up for every game'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has watched his charges plunge the depths of ignominy only to be stunned when the same players produced victories in big games few expected them to win.

Chiefs again flattered to deceive when they went down 1-2 to Cape Town City at home on Wednesday‚ in a result that will not have been good for morale before Sunday's potentially explosive showdown against leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

After suffering a seventh league defeat of the season in the DStv Premiership match against City‚ the Chiefs coach was asked if the unlikely victories Amakhosi pulled off against Orlando Pirates in the league and Wydad Athletic in the group stages of the Caf Champions League could inspire them against the long-time log leaders in Pretoria.

“Yes and no‚” was Hunt’s initial response.

“I think we should be up for every game. You can’t pick and choose where you want to be up for. So that’s something that I still have to instil in our players‚ but that takes time.”