Soccer

Leopards remain rooted in last place in the PSL after draw against SuperSport

24 April 2021 - 18:50 By Ofentse Ratsie
Wiseman Maluleke of Black Leopards challenged by Teboho Mokoena of Supersport United during the DStv Premiership match between Black Leopards v SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Thohoyandou, South Africa.
Wiseman Maluleke of Black Leopards challenged by Teboho Mokoena of Supersport United during the DStv Premiership match between Black Leopards v SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Thohoyandou, South Africa.
Image: Kabelo Leputu/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Relegation-threatened Black Leopards came from behind to hold SuperSport United to a 1-1 DStv Premiership draw at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday.

Leopards started like a house on fire and came within a whisker of scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes, forcing George Chigova to pull off an exceptional early save after a misplaced header by defender Luke Fleurs.

Leopards have now played 24 games and only managed 15 points and remain right at the bottom of the log‚ while United also remained stationary in the sixth spot from 24 games with only 36 points.

SuperSport opened the scoring against the run of play in the 17th minute with midfielder Sipho Mbule’s clinical finish before the opposition’s Ovidy Karuru levelled matters in the 27th.

Leopards controlled the match from the second-half whistle and were able to create goal-scoring opportunities‚ which they could not convert.

More misery for coach Gavin Hunt as Kaizer Chiefs are beaten by Cape Town City at home

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt desperately wanted to collect maximum points against Cape Town City on Wednesday evening as he still harbours hopes ...
Sport
3 days ago

On the stroke of halftime Leopards midfielder Rodney Ramagalela came close to scoring as his shot ricocheted off the post.

SuperSport continued to dictate play in the second half. Just ahead of the hour mark‚ Guily Manziba‚ who had joined the striking force up-front‚ was well placed to score‚ but blasted high above the crossbar.

Edwin Gyimah did well at the back to contain United dangerman Bradley Grobler.

Much like the first half‚ Leopards had their moments in the second to open their scoring account‚ but failed to exploit their opportunities.

Swallows coach Truter: ‘I respect John Maduka and the football Celtic are playing’

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter was satisfied with a point from a DStv Premiership match away against Bloemfontein Celtic‚ saying of his Phunya Sele ...
Sport
3 days ago

SuperSport will return to DStv Premiership action in the coming midweek with a match away to Swallows FC on Tuesday 27 April, while Leopards’ next league clash is a Limpopo derby away to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila next Saturday, 1 May.

Most read

  1. Petersen on calls to sack Proteas coach Boucher: 'it is highly unlikely that ... Cricket
  2. Itumeleng Khune catches heat after Amakhosi's defeat by Cape Town City - 'this ... Soccer
  3. New Bafana coach to be unveiled on Saturday: Queiroz‚ Renard and Broos are the ... Soccer
  4. McCarthy downplays touchline altercation with Sundowns' Lebusa: 'It was just ... Soccer
  5. Safa postpones Bafana coach announcement Soccer

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X