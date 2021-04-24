Leopards remain rooted in last place in the PSL after draw against SuperSport

Relegation-threatened Black Leopards came from behind to hold SuperSport United to a 1-1 DStv Premiership draw at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday.

Leopards started like a house on fire and came within a whisker of scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes, forcing George Chigova to pull off an exceptional early save after a misplaced header by defender Luke Fleurs.

Leopards have now played 24 games and only managed 15 points and remain right at the bottom of the log‚ while United also remained stationary in the sixth spot from 24 games with only 36 points.

SuperSport opened the scoring against the run of play in the 17th minute with midfielder Sipho Mbule’s clinical finish before the opposition’s Ovidy Karuru levelled matters in the 27th.

Leopards controlled the match from the second-half whistle and were able to create goal-scoring opportunities‚ which they could not convert.