Sundowns coach Mokwena: 'The reality is we are in control of the situation'

Mamelodi Sundowns are in a position of having banked points for most of the season‚ so if things get tough at the death end they will have an overdraft to dip into‚ co-coach Rulani Mokwena has said.

The DStv Premiership took a fascinating turn, being blown open as Downs went to five points dropped in two games after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, followed by Wednesday evening’s 0-0 draw against third-placed Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld. In Cape Town, second-placed AmaZulu blew Cape Town City away 5-1.

That left Downs’ (48 points from 23 games) invincible aura – having been unbeaten in 21 games until they met Chiefs – shaken‚ as AmaZulu (47 from 25) narrowed the gap to a point‚ with Arrows (43 from 25) five points behind.

Sundowns’ two games in hand present a significant advantage. But‚ as they face another tough matchup against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday‚ Downs will also be aware they could be entering the slump that every title-challenging team experiences‚ the length of which determines if they hold out for the title.