Give the Bafana Bafana coaching job to Benni, says Pienaar

Ex-SA skipper Steven Pienaar believes Benni McCarthy has the respect and stature to make a success of the Bafana job

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar says Benni McCarthy has the stature to take over the national team head coaching job‚ has shown enough potential in his coaching career and would command the respect of the players.



AmaZulu coach McCarthy has been heavily linked to the national post vacated when Molefi Ntseki was released by the SA Football Association (Safa) on March 31...