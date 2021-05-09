Soccer

Delicate negotiations going on about Champions League final venue: UK minister

09 May 2021 - 11:03 By Reuters
The final, scheduled for May 29, will be between two English clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea.
The final, scheduled for May 29, will be between two English clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Image: REUTERS/SHAUN BOTTERILL

Delicate negotiations are going on between the British government, European soccer's governing body UEFA and others about where the Champions League final should be played, senior British minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

The final, scheduled for May 29, will be between two English clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea.

It was due to be played in Istanbul but that was thrown into doubt after the British government placed Turkey on its travel red list, making it all but impossible for British fans to attend.

"There are delicate negotiations that are going on at the moment," Gove said on Sky News when asked about where the final should take place.

"My friend, my colleague the culture secretary Oliver Dowden (also the minister for sport) is talking to people about this at the moment, and so I don't want to cut across that.

"But I'm sure that fans in the UK would dearly love to see the final played here in the UK."

Asked about the same issue in a separate interview on the BBC, Gove said Dowden was talking to "UEFA and others". 

MORE:

The Premier Soccer League: Who's hot and who's not

It seems like the 2020-21 Premier Soccer League campaign has flown over us like those military fighter jets that the big-spending governments put out ...
Sport
14 hours ago

SA football mourns tragic death of assistant referee Shaun Olive

SA football has been left mourning the death in tragic circumstances of match official Shaun Olive after a car accident.
Sport
1 day ago

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy: ‘We will be playing Caf Champions League next season’

Benni McCarthy is already looking ahead to having his team participating in the Caf Champions League for the first time in their history‚ saying that ...
Sport
2 days ago

Neymar to extend PSG contract on Saturday - report

Brazil forward Neymar will extend his contract on Saturday with Paris St Germain by four years until 2026, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nedbank Cup final player ratings: TTM's Ndlondlo a cut above again

Player ratings of the Nedbank Cup final, where Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) defeated Chippa United 1-0 at Free State Stadium on Saturday night, ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns captain Kekana: ‘I’m happy for the younger Pitso, Riva and Lebo’ Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy on Bafana: ‘All I can say to Broos is good luck and all the best’ Soccer
  3. Smith on Proteas’ relationship status with a return for AB: It’s complicated Cricket
  4. Chiefs ‘aware of’ and ‘will discuss’ Twitter posts trending on ... Soccer
  5. McCarthy unlikely to be named new Bafana coach after ‘ridiculous’ demands — ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X