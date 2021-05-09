Sport

Soccer

The Premier Soccer League: Who's hot and who's not

Sazi Hadebe runs the rule on the title favourites, the fixtures likely to determine the outcome of the race and the relegation candidates

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
09 May 2021 - 00:00

It seems like the 2020-21 Premier Soccer League campaign has flown over us like those military fighter jets that the big-spending governments put out on display for what they deem auspicious occasions.

It was late in October that a blockbuster fixture between defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns and the previous season's runners up, Kaizer Chiefs, was one of the six games that got us under way at an empty FNB Stadium...

