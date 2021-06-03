Soccer

Sundowns clean up at monthly PSL awards as Shalulile‚ Mngqithi and Mokwena reign supreme

03 June 2021 - 15:41 By Marc Strydom
Peter Shalulile won player of the month for May and June.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have cleaned up at the DStv Premiership’s monthly awards again‚ with Peter Shalulile winning player of the month for May and June‚ and Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena winning coach of the month.

Shalulile scored four goals in the Premiership in May and June‚ taking his overall tally to 13.

Sundowns have been unbeaten in May and June‚ winning six and drawing one of seven games‚ along the way wrapping up their fourth title in succession.

