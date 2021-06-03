'Who's laughing now?' — Fans celebrate Benni McCarthy taking AmaZulu to Caf Champions League

AmaZulu fans are in celebration mode after their side made history, securing a spot in next year's Caf Champions League.

The club secured second place on the log after beating Swallows FC 1-0 on Wednesday night. Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned champions last week after their 3-1 win over SuperSport United.

Tapelo Xoki hit the winner for AmaZulu from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.

The win means AmaZulu will be up against Africa's elite next season, and surpassed club owner Sandile Zungu's goal of securing a top-four finish.

Coach Benni McCarthy has been at the helm of Usuthu's meteoric rise.

“When I joined people said I was overrated, I was fired from City, and I was going to fail and I'm not a good coach. I wonder now who's the one laughing,” said McCarthy after the game.

He was hailed as a “living legend” on social media.

While many were excited at seeing Champions League football in KwaZulu-Natal next year, others predicted that Benni and the boys could go a long way in the competition next season.

Take a peek at some of the reactions: