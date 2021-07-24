“The people need something right now and‚ to be honest‚ we haven’t done as well in these big tournaments in the past as everyone wanted. I believe we can change that here‚ and I think too that it will help bring some peace and belief to everyone in South Africa.”

The 24-year-old Malepe‚ the only player in the current squad with prior experience of Olympic football‚ is the first South African footballer in history to play at consecutive editions of this global event.

He was part of the team that failed to get out of the group stages at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

“When I tell the young guys here how important this tournament is‚ and how special it is for us to be here‚ they understand that I know what I’m talking about‚” the centreback based at Ukraine’s FK Minaj said.

“I’ve been in their position – I was the youngest player in our squad in 2016 – and I’ve been telling them that the atmosphere of this event‚ the surroundings‚ the level of play‚ is something else.”

Malepe and his teammates experienced that from the start in Rio‚ going up against the hosts and eventual winners in front of a partisan and 70‚000-strong crowd in Brasilia.

And while Neymar ended those Games clutching a historic gold medal‚ the South Africa defender remembers the Seleção’s star man enduring a tough afternoon in that goalless opening encounter.

“What Neymar does on the pitch is amazing‚ just beautiful to watch‚” he said.