Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs unveil their new jersey ahead of the coming premiership season

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
01 August 2021 - 10:30
Kaizer Chiefs star Reeve Frosler dons the club's new away jersey that was unveiled on August 1.
Kaizer Chiefs star Reeve Frosler dons the club's new away jersey that was unveiled on August 1.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the coming domestic premiership season.

The home jersey retains the club's gold and black colours, and features a black modern design neckline on the traditional shirt. The home jersey will be worn with either black and gold shorts.

According to Chiefs, the away jersey is predominantly black and iron grey with accent gold lines mapping out the African continent, solidifying their journey on the continent after reaching the final of the Caf Champions League last season [they lost to Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly 3-0 in the final last month].

“With these two kits, we connect with our heritage and look forward into the future. We align our brand and our supporters on the journey to success. This is our road map to victory.  Let us wear our jerseys with pride inspired to achieve.” says Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung.

After the launch of the club’s first female home jersey in 2017, the new home and away jerseys are available in a slim-fit, female silhouette.

“We are thrilled to also launch an away jersey in the ladies’ and youth jersey this season. This will make many of our younger and female supporters very happy”, said Motaung. 

“It is important that we are all part of the Amakhosi family.”

The new Kaizer Chiefs collection will be available from the club's online store  from Sunday and will make its debut on the pitch when the side faces Orlando Pirates in the preseason Carling Black Label Cup at Orlando Stadium later on the same day.

Image: Kaizer Chiefs

