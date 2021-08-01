South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Lesufi announces launch of online applications for grades 1 and 8 for 2022 academic year

01 August 2021 - 09:45 By Timeslive

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on Sunday announcing the launch of online applications for grades 1 and 8 for the 2022 academic year.

The online application process has not been without its challenges, with the department having tp attend to numerous technical glitches since its introduction in 2015.

The department said Lesufi will be outlining new changes as well as improvements to the system.

