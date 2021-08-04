Mamelodi Sundowns’ big early cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs has been set for Sunday‚ August 15‚ as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed the dates and venues of the MTN8 quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Lamontville Golden Arrows and SuperSport United will officially kick off the 2021-22 season when they meet in the first quarterfinal at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday‚ August 14.

Chiefs’ and Sundowns’ clash the next day is loaded with intrigue.

Downs went to a record fourth successive DStv Premiership title in succession in style last season‚ ending 13-points clear of second-placed AmaZulu.

Chiefs only scraped into the top eight‚ so qualifying for MTN8‚ with two wins from their last two league games after the dismissal of head coach Gavin Hunt.

But the arrival of Stuart Baxter – the last coach to win silverware with two league and cup doubles in three years in 2012-13 and 2014-15 at the club plagued by a six-year-trophy drought – and a host of signings have raised expectations for Amakhosi in 2021-22.

Their MTN8 clash against the Brazilians at Lucas Moripe Stadium will be seen as an early barometer of Chiefs’ ability to challenge all-powerful Sundowns in the coming campaign.

Last season’s third-placed league finishers Orlando Pirates meet the fifth-placed side‚ Swallows FC‚ at Orlando Stadium in the evening game on Saturday‚ August 14.

Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu meet Eric Tinkler’s sixth-placed Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the late game on Sunday‚ August 15.

MTN8 quarterfinals -

Saturday‚ August 14:

Lamontville Golden Arrows v SuperSport United (Princess Magogo Stadium‚ 3pm)

Orlando Pirates v Swallows FC (Orlando Stadium‚ 6pm)

Sunday‚ August 15:

Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs (Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ 3pm)

AmaZulu v Cape Town City FC (Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ 6pm)