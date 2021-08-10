WATCH | Messi in tears as he bids goodbye to FC Barcelona

It took Lionel Messi more than a minute to start an emotional farewell news conference at FC Barcelona on Sunday, where the soccer icon confirmed he'd be leaving the team — and the club where he's spent his entire professional career.

With tears running down his cheeks, he told the news conference that it was, without a doubt, the most difficult moment of his career.

And it’s a glittering career that started 21 years ago, when the Argentine was just 13 years old. The 34-year-old leaves as the club’s record scorer with 682 goals, and 35 trophies.

“I grew up with the values of this club. I always tried to handle myself with humility, respect, and so I did with everyone in this house. I hope that is what I leave behind, apart from the luck I had living here and giving so much to the club. I went through many beautiful things, also bad things, but that also made me grow and keep improving and made me the person I am today.”

Messi is leaving after Barca announced last week that it could no longer afford to pay his massive salary. Messi is believed to be one of the world's highest-paid athletes. According to Forbes magazine, he's made more than $130m (R1.93bn) in earnings.

Both Barca, which has suffered steep losses recently, and Messi had wanted to sign a new contract. But the deal would have taken salaries to 110% of the club's earnings — even after Messi agreed to a 50% pay cut.

The club said this would jeopardise its future given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the need to comply with the financial rules of Spain's La Liga competition.

Meanwhile, French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Sunday that Messi would travel to Paris either on Sunday or Monday this week to undertake a medical and finalise a deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

While Messi did not confirm he would definitely join the Parisians, he said his plans were to carry on playing as long as possible, adding he still harbours ambitions to win another Champions League trophy.