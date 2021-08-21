Soccer

Grealish on target as Man City put five past hapless Norwich

21 August 2021 - 18:05 By Reuters
Jack Grealish of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Jack Grealish of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

British record signing Jack Grealish marked his home debut for Manchester City with a goal as the Premier League champions demolished promoted Norwich City 5-0 on Saturday.

Grealish bundled in a low cross by Gabriel Jesus in the 20th minute to double City's lead after they had taken the lead in the sixth minute with a Tim Krul own goal.

Beaten in their opening game at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, City looked far sharper and swarmed all over a lightweight Norwich. They also had a Ferran Torres goal ruled out inside the opening 20 minutes.

Norwich, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool on the opening day, avoided any further damage until midway through the second half when Aymeric Laporte fired in from close range.

City then turned the screw with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez both getting on the scoresheet with well-worked goals. 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Bloemfontein Celtic superfan Botha Msila: ‘They killed me’ Soccer
  2. Tension escalates at MamKhize's Royal AM as Bloemfontein Celtic arrive in ... Soccer
  3. Molemela family: ‘We gave Max Tshabalala our blessings to sell Celtic’ Soccer
  4. Ben Moseme: ‘Reviving Bloem Celtic may take some time and a lot of work’ Soccer
  5. Tiyani Mabunda makes dramatic return to Sundowns as ambassador Soccer

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top