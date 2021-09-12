Soccer

Orlando Pirates suffer huge Thembinkosi Lorch injury blow

12 September 2021 - 12:26 By Marc Strydom
Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on January 26 2021.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have suffered a major blow to their 2021-22 season with star creative forward Thembinkosi Lorch ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Pirates' co-caretaker coach Fadlu Davids revealed that Lorch was ruled out for the remainder of the season after the Buccaneers registered their first win of the campaign in their fifth match, 1-0 against Swallows FC in their DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Bucs' ex-head coach Josef Zinnbauer had revealed in the team's preseason camp in Rustenburg that Lorch had a shoulder injury.

“We won't see him for the rest of the year with the long-term injury,” Davids said, without expanding on the rehabilitation process for Lorch.

This adds to the 28-year-old Bafana Bafana star's recent injury woes. Lorch spent most of the second half of last season out with a an abductor tear.

