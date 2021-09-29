Soccer

'Everything turned out badly' says Ancelotti after Real stunned by Sheriff

29 September 2021 - 10:34 By Reuters
Sheriff Tiraspol took the lead against the run of play with a header from Jasurbek Yakhshiboev.
Sheriff Tiraspol took the lead against the run of play with a header from Jasurbek Yakhshiboev.
Image: @ChampionsLeague/Twitter

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti struggled to explain how his side were beaten 2-1 at home by rank outsiders Sheriff Tiraspol in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday after dominating every aspect of the match with the exception of the scoreline.

Luxembourg midfielder Sebastien Thill scored an outstanding late half volley to snatch an unlikely victory for Sheriff, who reached the Champions League group stage for the first time this season after winning four qualifying rounds.

Sheriff took the lead against the run of play with a header from Jasurbek Yakhshiboev while Karim Benzema equalised for the 13-times European champions with a second-half penalty before Thill secured the victory.

Real had 30 shots on goal and 11 on target while keeping 67% of possession and winning 13 corners while the Moldovan side had only four attempts, scoring two of their three shots on target and failing to win a single corner.

"Everything went well for them while everything we did turned out badly," Ancelotti told reporters after his side's first defeat of the season.

"More than worried we are sad.

"We played with intensity and commitment but lost due to the finest details.

"The team played well, we could have been sharper in the area but it's difficult to explain what happened.

"The small details cost us the game and we should learn from that in the future. But this was a defeat we did not deserve."

Sheriff, who were founded in 1997, are top of Group D with six points, after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in their opening game.

"I dreamed of winning in the Bernabeu, I have always followed Madrid they are the most successful team in the Champions League so to beat them at home is a huge achievement," said Sheriff defender Gustavo Dulanto.

"There's still a long way to go and we can't relax because there's no logic in football, as today's result shows.

"We came here with the knife between our teeth but we can only look forward to the next game."

Captain Frank Castaneda revealed his side had fancied their chances before kickoff.

"We knew we could win here and before the game we had it in our heads that we could and as captain I tried to motivate the team and tell them we could do it because this is football," he said.

"Real Madrid is an historic team but on the pitch it's 11 players versus 11 and we came here to get the victory and got it."

Match-winner Thill added: "We're so happy today. We played a really good game. The side were so brave with how we played and luckily enough I was able to score a bit of a stunner." 

MORE:

Marumo Gallants unlucky as they are held to a goalless draw by ailing Kaizer Chiefs

The last few days have been hell for those who pledge allegiance to the Kaizer Chiefs flag and Sunday's away league outing against Limpopo strugglers ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH| Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City

Lionel Messi gave Paris St Germain fans what they came for as he helped them beat visitors Manchester City 2-0 in their Champions League clash with ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Sundowns storm into MTN8 final with stunning win over Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns have booked a place in the MTN8 final after a dominant 3-0 win over Golden Arrows during the second leg of their semi-final match ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Banyana off to winning start against Malawi in Cosafa Women’s Cup

Banyana Banyana began the defence of their Cosafa Women's Championship with a 2-1 win against Malawi at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Sport
16 hours ago

Bayern coach says it's too early for any Champions League favourites talk

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday rejected any talk of his team being favourites for the Uefa Champions League title as too early, ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Mhlongo on Makaringe: ‘At Pirates you don’t need to shine, but deliver’

Fortune Makaringe has put too much pressure on himself and tries to do too much at Orlando Pirates, said former Bafana Bafana midfield stalwart ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mngqithi says Sundowns making mistakes they won't get away with in Champions ... Soccer
  2. Arrows coach Seema offers his views on Sundowns: 'I do not think they are ... Soccer
  3. Dladla reveals ‘lengthy meeting’ between Truter and Swallows’ management Soccer
  4. BBK UNPLUGGED | Shades of Chinese footy on the Durban coastline Sport
  5. ‘What have we done to deserve such poverty coaching?’ — Fans shocked at Kaizer ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling