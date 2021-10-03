Soccer

Letsoalo maintains scoring purple patch as he spearheads Royal AM to win over Maritzburg

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
03 October 2021 - 18:45
Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM (c) celebrates goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM at FNB Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM (c) celebrates goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM at FNB Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Victor Letsoalo cannot stop scoring at the moment and his fairytale start to the season continued after he spearheaded Royal AM to a hard-fought 2-1 league win against provincial rivals Maritzburg United at Chatsworth stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a tight contest in the first half, Letsoalo finally broke the deadlock in the match when he connected superbly with a pinpoint cross from Tshidiso Monamodi and beat goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt with a well-taken header in the 70th minute.

While Monamodi's cross was taken very well and sliced the Maritzburg rearguard like a hot knife through butter, Letsoalo still had a lot of work to do as he had to shrug off the attentions of the advancing Engelhardt,  Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Riyaaz Ismail.

He beat all three players to the ball to score his fifth goal of the season, underlining his value to Royal as they continue to defy the odds in their maiden season in the top-flight.

Chiefs scramble late draw against AmaZulu via the penalty spot

A controversial referee’s optional time penalty saved face for Kaizer Chiefs in a 1-1 stalemate against AmaZulu FC in a DStv Premiership at the Kings ...
Sport
1 day ago

The talismanic Letsoalo cannot put a foot wrong at the moment and has also forced his way into the national team on the back of some impressive performances for a side that only came into being after the purchase of the premiership status of Bloemfontein Celtic before the start of the season in August.

Maritzburg had done very well to limit Letsoalo's time on the ball and closed the spaces very well, ensuring that Royal had very little room to manoeuvre as they sought to maintain their purple patch in front of the goal.

Ernst Middendorp, the Maritzburg coach, will have been far from impressed after his side's capitulation and to their credit, their heads never dropped and they did not have to wait for very long before clawing their way back into this league encounter.

The Pietermaritzburg side built very quickly from the back and after tearing through Royal with some quick passing, Zukile Kewuti appeared to cross the ball from the other end of the pitch, but his shot took a deceptive twist and sneaked behind goalkeeper Patrick Nyame and into the back of the net in the 85th minute.

Battling Kaizer Chiefs ‘just need the small things to add up’, says Frosler

Kaizer Chiefs remain positive that they will have a good season when all the small things they are doing start to add up, Amakhosi right-back Reeve ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kewuti saw the funny side of it and had a good chuckle as he celebrated the rather fortunate strike.

Royal did not give up and ensured a full haul of the spoils when Tshepo Rikhotso was the first to react after a rebound from second half substitute Mfundo Thikazi's free kick.

Thikazi's free kick was saved by Engelhardt but Rikhotso benefited from the rebound to hand Royal the win.

It was a fourth win in a row for Royal and they moved to third place on the standings.

READ MORE

Hlongwane urges Maritzburg colleagues to pull up socks, target top 8

Maritzburg United striker Lifa Hlongwane has asked his teammates to pull up their socks and improve their performances if they are to challenge for a ...
Sport
4 days ago

Mhlongo on Makaringe: ‘At Pirates you don’t need to shine, but deliver’

Fortune Makaringe has put too much pressure on himself and tries to do too much at Orlando Pirates, said former Bafana Bafana midfield stalwart ...
Sport
5 days ago

Victor Letsoalo scores another goal as Royal AM crush 10-man TS Galaxy

Victor Letsoalo scored his fourth league goal in three matches as Royal AM stormed to a second successive DStv Premiership win after they crushed TS ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | A statue arises in Spain, and talk of a statue in SA Sport
  2. Benni on why struggling Kaizer Chiefs are ‘the big one’ for AmaZulu Soccer
  3. Safa decides against bidding for Fifa Club World Cup in SA Soccer
  4. LISTEN | Ex Bok coach Pieter de Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and ... Rugby
  5. Boks restore pride with last-gasp win over the All Blacks Rugby

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting