Letsoalo maintains scoring purple patch as he spearheads Royal AM to win over Maritzburg

Victor Letsoalo cannot stop scoring at the moment and his fairytale start to the season continued after he spearheaded Royal AM to a hard-fought 2-1 league win against provincial rivals Maritzburg United at Chatsworth stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a tight contest in the first half, Letsoalo finally broke the deadlock in the match when he connected superbly with a pinpoint cross from Tshidiso Monamodi and beat goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt with a well-taken header in the 70th minute.

While Monamodi's cross was taken very well and sliced the Maritzburg rearguard like a hot knife through butter, Letsoalo still had a lot of work to do as he had to shrug off the attentions of the advancing Engelhardt, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Riyaaz Ismail.

He beat all three players to the ball to score his fifth goal of the season, underlining his value to Royal as they continue to defy the odds in their maiden season in the top-flight.