McCarthy says he knew Kaizer Chiefs didn't have the quality to beat AmaZulu

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy believes that his charges should have dug deeper to protect the 1-0 lead they had against Kaizer Chiefs in a league match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday.



After being kept in the game by three brilliant saves by their goalkeeper Veli Mothwa in the first half, McCarthy’s team took the lead through Luvuyo Memela’s goal early in the second half. But Chiefs clawed their way back to draw 1-1 through a Keagan Dolly penalty...