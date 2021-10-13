Soccer

Cheers as PSL announce fans will be allowed for MTN8 final

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
13 October 2021 - 19:23
The venue for the final clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City is yet to be announced. Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban has hosted many of the MTN8 final matches.
The venue for the final clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City is yet to be announced. Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban has hosted many of the MTN8 final matches.
Image: ROGAN WARD

Supporters will be chomping at the bit after the executive committee of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) met on Wednesday and resolved to use the October 30 MTN8 final as a pilot project for the return to stadiums for domestic football.

The venue for the final clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City is yet to be announced by the PSL.

“The executive committee will meet again within the next seven to 10 days to assess the outcome of the consultation process and the PSL will communicate the approach that will be implemented after the meeting,” the league said.

The PSL said it views the R8m final “as the ideal match to test the protocols that will be put in place”.

The PSL statement is a reaction from the successful welcoming back of supporters by the South African Football Association (Safa) after the national team Bafana Bafana beat Ethiopia 1-0 in front of 2,000 vaccinated supporters at FNB Stadium in a 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said on Wednesday, a few hours before the PSL released their statement, that the association has passed the pilot project of welcoming fans back to the stadium with flying colours.

The PSL said its executive committee met to deliberate on the amended Disaster Management Act regulations of October 11 and identified matters that required stakeholder engagement and clarification.

“These include engaging with Safa regarding lessons learnt from last night’s Bafana match against Ethiopia; vaccination messaging; Sasrea compliance; ticket allocation; the issuing of tickets; access control; seating arrangements; media access; and the need to develop standard procedures.

“Until further notice the PSL Covid-19 protocol continues to limit attendance to 165 people required at the match. The PSL calls upon all supporters to support the government’s stance on the importance of vaccinations and the achievement of herd immunity.

“The sooner sufficient South Africans are vaccinated, the sooner supporters will be able to return in numbers. The PSL wishes to express its appreciation to the government for making the return of supporters possible.

“The PSL also thanks supporters, sponsors, and the media, for their patience and understanding.”

The DStv Premiership rolls back into action this weekend after the inactivity necessitated by the Fifa international break.

MORE:

Danny Jordaan says Safa passed test of having fans at FNB Stadium with flying colours

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said they passed the pilot project of welcoming fans back to the stadium during Bafana ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena on Sundowns Caf Champions League opponents: 'We know they play 4-3-2-1'

Mamelodi Sundowns travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo this weekend to face AS Maniema Union as the Caf Champions League moves to the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana coach Hugo Broos happy with progress, but yet to find the best combination

Bafana Bafana have showed marked improvement under coach Hugo Broos, but the Belgian mentor says he has not yet found the best combination.
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana enhance World Cup qualification with vital win over Ethiopia

Bafana Bafana have significantly enhanced their chances of progressing to the final stages of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification with a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns clean up at PSL's monthly awards

Rampant champions Mamelodi Sundowns cleaned up at the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) monthly awards on Wednesday‚ winning the coach and player prizes ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘No brainer’ or not thinking straight? — EFF’s Ndlozi sparks debate with calls ... Soccer
  2. Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Reneilwe Letsholonyane on life after the final whistle Soccer
  3. More than 20,000 fans for Bafana's next match, no more unvaccinated ... Soccer
  4. How Chiefs’ 1970s legends came to the aid of comrade Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko Soccer
  5. Cheers as PSL announce fans will be allowed for MTN8 final Soccer

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...