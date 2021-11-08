Soccer

Mngqithi says Sundowns aiming to get as many points as possible before Christmas break

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
08 November 2021 - 15:14
Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to acquire as many points as possible before the Christmas break, according to co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to acquire as many points as possible before the Christmas break, according to co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Juggernauts Mamelodi Sundowns' quest for an unprecedented fifth successive Premiership title will take a back seat for the next two weeks as focus shifts to the national team, and co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has welcomed the break, even though it comes at a time when his team are firing on all cylinders.

Sundowns underlined their intention to retain the DStv Premiership title they have won for the past four years in a row with a merciless 4-0 mauling of  bottom club Marumo Gallants away in Polokwane on Sunday to open up a five-point lead at the top with a game in hand at almost halfway through the season.

The champions lead the way with 25 points from nine matches and have a game in hand over their closest challengers, who have mostly had 10 outings.

Shalulile scores twice as champions Sundowns put four past hapless, winless Gallants

Unbeaten Mamelodi Sundowns moved five points clear at the top of the DStv Premiership table with a clinical 4-0 mauling of winless Marumo Gallants in ...
Sport
21 hours ago

They are on a menacing run of form that has seen them become the first team in the history of SA football to go on a run of 12 successive clean sheets stretching back from last season. They broke a new record in the Premier Soccer League era of 22 successive wins away from home, which stood since 2005.

Even though Sundowns are in cruise control, Mngqithi believes the Fifa international break comes at the right time for the star-studded defending champions.

“We do not think that it is a distraction,” said Mngqithi. We think that it is a break that is necessary for a team like ours. We have had far too many matches in a short space of time and the players must refresh a little bit.”

Pirates were the better team in the Soweto derby against Chiefs, says Bafana coach Broos

Kaizer Chiefs may have won the Soweto derby at the weekend but Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes Orlando Pirates were the better side during SA ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Sundowns have played 15 matches in all competitions from August 15 to November 7, which included three Fifa breaks in September, October and this month, romping to an unbeaten league run in nine matches, advancing to the group stages of the Caf Champions League and winning the MTN8 cup.

Mngqithi said the break was necessary to allow teams to recharge their batteries, as it will be an uphill battle when the Premiership resumes with a trip for Sundowns to Cape Town City on November 20.

“The marathon we are going to have after this Fifa break is going to be harsh for every team in the league because after the break we are looking at playing about 11 matches, if I am not mistaken, and that is not going to be easy for many teams,” the 50-year-old Umzimkulu-born coach said.

Mngqithi said Sundowns will be determined to put distance between themselves and their title rivals by the time Christmas arrives.

“In a space of close to six weeks we are expected to play 11 matches and many teams will crumble there and that might give us a benefit maybe to acquire as many points just before Christmas.”

Bafana coach Broos pleasantly surprised by how quickly his players have adapted to his methods

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has revealedt he is pleasantly surprised by how quickly his players have adapted to his methods and made a strong bid ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Mngqithi heaped praise on new arrival Neo Maema, who dished out yet another player of the match performance in the 4-0 win over Gallants.

The Sundowns co-coach said the 25-year-old Maema is head and shoulders above players who play in the same position as the former Bloemfontein Celtic attacking midfielder.

“We know what Neo is capable of but what is encouraging for us is when a young player like him presents himself as a player who has got a goal in him, who has got an assist, who improves his assists and that is what we want with offensive players.

“It is easy in SA to have an offensive player who does not take a shot at goal, who does not have an assist and can’t put in a cross but is highly respected.

“So a Neo Maema is a player with a goal, with a cross, with a dribble and with a pass and those are very important.”

MORE:

Fadlu Davids: Stuart Baxter ‘apology’ provided proof of Pirates’ ‘total domination’ of Chiefs

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids claimed “total dominance” of the game, claiming Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Stuart Baxter’s apologies for ...
Sport
7 hours ago

10-man Royal AM hold their nerve to earn a share of the spoils with Baroka

A 10-man Royal AM held their nerve to earn a share of the spoils in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Baroka FC in a league match played at the Chatsworth ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Baxter after Chiefs beat rivals Pirates: 'I have to say that it was deserved'

Perhaps it was not surprising that both sets of coaches claimed their teams had out-performed the other in Saturday’s DStv Premiership Soweto derby, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Soweto derby | Orlando Pirates player ratings against rivals Kaizer Chiefs

Two crucial mistakes by Orlando Pirates central defenders Thulani Hlatshwayo and Olisa Ndah in the second half against their Soweto rivals Kaizer ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Chiefs coach Baxter hits back at Bafana boss Broos over Ngcobo comments Soccer
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | When the proof is not in the pudding, don’t even taste ... Sport
  3. WATCH | Unexpected twist in search for Soweto houses painted in Chiefs' and ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns will ‘seek legal advice’ on Peter Khoabane’s bribery allegation Soccer
  5. LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Orlando Pirates, all the Soweto derby action Soccer

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021