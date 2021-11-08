'What a bad game,' says Gallants coach Mdaka after Sundowns mauling

Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka has bemoaned a “bad game” during their 4-0 capitulation against a visiting Mamelodi Sundowns in Polokwane on Sunday and said his players must learn from their mistakes if they are to pull themselves out of a hole.

Though they conceded an early goal against the rampant defending DStv Premiership champions, the Limpopo club put up a gallant performance until they fell apart late in the match and conceded three late goals at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“What a bad game to be honest,” said Mdaka, who was appointed as a stop-gap last month after the dismissal of French coach Sebastien Migne for reportedly swearing at Gallants technical director Harris Choeu.

“We started well and we managed to close them down and we conceded an early goal. We worked it out in the second half and came back and started playing.