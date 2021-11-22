WATCH | Baxter delighted by Chiefs' response to power failure debacle at Harry Gwala stadium

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was happy to emerge from Harry Gwala Stadium with all the points in the bag after a power failure moments before the start of the away league match against home side Maritzburg United eventually got underway more 90 minutes after the scheduled kick off.

The two sets of players were left frustrated when they were forced to warm up three times as the kick off time kept being shifted while electricians struggled to switch on the flood lights at the Pietermaritzburg venue.

A spectacular diving header from Bernard Parker in the 63rd minute won the match for Chiefs, and Baxter was delighted the winning strike came off a corner kick. Keagan Dolly elected to pass the ball to Khama Billiat instead of whipping it into the area, and the Zimbabwean sent an inch-perfect delivery into the box that connected almost flawlessly with the diving Parker in mid-air.

Baxter said the uncertainty before the match was taxing on the team and he was happy Chiefs managed to retain their mental focus and carry out the job at hand despite the difficulties.

"It was really difficult because of all the delays, the sitting around in the dressing rooms, three different warm-ups and getting food to the players so their energy levels did not go down," Baxter said.