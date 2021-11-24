Solid Benfica defence hold Barcelona to scoreless draw at Camp Nou

Benfica held Barcelona to a scoreless draw in the Uefa Champions League at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night, meaning the second team to qualify for the Round of 16 from Group E behind Bayern Munich will be decided in the final game of the group stage.

Barca are two points ahead of Benfica with one game still to play, but they face a daunting task in the last group when they travel to Germany to take on Bayern, who have a perfect winning record so far.

Benfica, meanwhile, host winless Dinamo Kyiv at home in Lisbon in their final game.

Benfica's manager Jorge Jesus had said on Monday that "a draw would be worse for Barcelona" and he was true to his word.