WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums

EFF leader Julius Malema has scolded the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for not challenging the government on regulations allowing crowds in stadiums.

Malema was speaking at the EFF's Siyabonga (we thank you) rally at the People's Park outside Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, which was aimed at thanking the province for the growth of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

Long a vocal critic of government lockdown measures against Covid-19, Malema called on the PSL to challenge regulations now limiting attendance at stadiums for professional sports to 2,000.

“We call on the leadership of the PSL to stop being scared and being cowardice (sic) and challenge this government,” Malema said.