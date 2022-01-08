WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums
EFF leader Julius Malema has scolded the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for not challenging the government on regulations allowing crowds in stadiums.
Malema was speaking at the EFF's Siyabonga (we thank you) rally at the People's Park outside Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, which was aimed at thanking the province for the growth of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.
Long a vocal critic of government lockdown measures against Covid-19, Malema called on the PSL to challenge regulations now limiting attendance at stadiums for professional sports to 2,000.
“We call on the leadership of the PSL to stop being scared and being cowardice (sic) and challenge this government,” Malema said.
EFF President Julius Malema calls on PSL leadership to challenge #ANC government to open up stadiums.#EFFSiyabongaRally#ANC110Limpopo pic.twitter.com/JKK26A8W25— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 8, 2022
“Why is the PSL silent when political parties are meeting in soccer stadiums, yet soccer clubs are not allowed to meet in stadiums? That is an absolute nonsense, it's not science.
“We want our soccer back, we want our entertainment back, we want our festivals back, we want our economy opened for all of us, for the youth of KwaZulu-Natal to get jobs back.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a sizeable crowd at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane at the ANC's annual January 8 birthday rally on Saturday.
PSL matches have been played in front of empty stadiums since the first hard lockdown shut down professional football in March 2020, which returned once bio-bubble measures were agreed on by the government, league and SA Football Association.
While 2,000 people are now allowed to enter stadiums for professional sports events, the PSL has so far resisted a return to stadiums for supporters.
The reasoning has been that 2,000 supporters will not cover the costs of having fans back in football grounds.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.