Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu in hospital after car accident

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Jabu Mahlangu is in hospital after a car accident in Benoni, an attorney for the ex-player has said.

The attorney, Mabu Marweshe, from a law firm that represents Mahlangu — Marweshe Attorneys — said he could not provide details on Mahlangu's condition.

He said Mahlangu, 41, is in Far East Rand Hospital in Brakpan, and that the accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“We can confirm the accident happened involving our client and he is still in hospital,” Marweshe said.

“As soon as the doctors have given the go-ahead to consult with us we will be able to provide more information.”

Marweshe said the law firm has not taken instructions from Mahlangu on the matter yet.

Early indications are that there were other vehicles involved and other people injured, who are also in hospital.

A source close to Mahlangu said he was driving his BMW 4 Series.

Mahlangu, formerly known as Jabu Pule, played for clubs including Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, SV Mattersburg in Austria and Supersport United.

He has been working as a brand ambassador for SuperSport United, and a TV football analyst on pay sports channel SuperSport.

Attempts to reach the Benoni police station and provincial SA Police Services spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo for comment were unsuccessful.

SuperSport United FC CEO Stan Matthews could also not be reached.