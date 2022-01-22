Against all odds: Cape Flats matriculant defies weight taunts to reach top of class

Lauren Davids was hauled to court in grade 8 after she retaliated against a bully who taunted her for being overweight.

She almost quit school when she was referred for anger management classes. But she was all smiles on Friday when the was named the top student in the class of 2021 at Arcadia Secondary School, in Bonteheuwel.

The 18-year-old, who shares a house with three families and lost her father while she was in grade 12, said: “In grade 8, I had an argument with a girl in my class. It escalated into a fight. I got angry to a point where I didn’t realise what I was doing.