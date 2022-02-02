Baxter on Chiefs’ frugal transfer window: ‘One club holds all the trump cards’

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has admitted “one team have all the trump cards” in the transfer market, and said that means Amakhosi have to be more inventive in how they go about signings.

Baxter was clearly referring to Mamelodi Sundowns' bottomless wallet and dominance in the SA player market.

Baxter also admitted he might have liked a quality signing or two in the January transfer window. He said he was having a debrief with the club about the window on Wednesday.

Sundowns have made three quality signings in the January window — Teboho Mokoena, Bradley Ralani and Bolivian midfielder Erwin Saavedra.

Chiefs fans have again questioned the club's ambition compared to four-time successive DStv Premiership champions Sundowns, with Amakhosi only announcing renewals of contracts in the past window, and no signings.

Baxter defended Chiefs' signing policy.

“I think it's easy to have these perceptions given what's gone on so I can't say I don't understand what the supporters are feeling,” he said.

“But I can assure them there's a lot more that goes on in terms of targeting people, getting knocked back, realising that in the open market there's one club that holds all the trump cards.

“If we're interested in a player who they're interested in, pretty much the chance is he's going to go there.