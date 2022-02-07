Soccer

Sadio Mane seals historic Africa Cup of Nations victory for Senegal

07 February 2022 - 00:16 By Reuters
Senegal star Sadio Mane embraces his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah before the match.
Image: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Sadio Mane scored the winning spot-kick as Senegal claimed a first ever Africa Cup of Nations title with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over seven-time winners Egypt following a 0-0 draw in the decider in Yaounde on Sunday.

Mane had missed an early penalty in the game but stepped up to make history for the west African nation, and banish the memories of their 2019 failure when they lost the final to Algeria.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved from Mohanad Lasheen in the shootout to allow Mane the chance to seal the win and gain just reward for Senegal, who had been by far the better side in the final but spurned numerous opportunities to win the game.

Egypt had their goalkeeper Mohamed Abo Gabal to thank for getting them into the shootout as he was outstanding in keeping Senegal at bay in what was the fourth time in as many games they had played extra time in energy-sapping conditions at the Stade d'Olembe. 

