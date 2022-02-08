OPINION | South Africans excel at Afcon 2021, but when will Bafana follow suit?

It is a milestone in SA football that cannot by allowed to slip by unnoticed that a SA referee and assistant referee officiated the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final, a countryman presented the medals and another was assistant coach of the losing finalists.

It should also not go unnoticed that the night before Senegal beat Egypt in the Nations Cup final in Yaounde, SA football's brightest export, Pitso Mosimane, was steering an Al Ahly severely depleted by the Afcon scheduling clash to a momentous 1-0 win against Mexico's Monterrey at the Fifa Club World Cup. Ahly, with their Egypt national stars back, meet Brazil's Palmeiras in the semifinal in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night with a chance to become just the second African team to reach a Club World Cup final.

At Olembe Stadium on Sunday night the Confederation of African Football (Caf) president handing out the medals to the Pharaohs and Lions of Teranga was Patrice Motsepe. Victor Gomes did a sterling job as the first South African to referee an Afcon final, ably assisted by son of Alexandra Zakhele Siwela.

Roger de Sa, like Egypt's head coach Carlos Queiroz, could not collect his silver due to a disciplinary ban, but his was just another role of a multitude of South Africans imparting of their expertise — many of them groomed for such roles at the 2010 Fifa World Cup — at all levels in Cameroon.

SA Football Association (Safa) chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya, Cosafa secretary-general Sue Destombes, David van Vuuren (security) and Raymond Hack as chair of the disciplinary committee had influential roles at Afcon 2021.

Kabelo “KB” Bosilong was host city manager for Limbe, and Orlando Pirates' media officer Thandi Merafe served that role at the Nations Cup, another South African who was selected to handle the final. Ex-Premier Soccer League communications head Luxolo September, as Caf head of operations, media relations and commercial special projects, was involved in the tournament.

Mamelodi Sundowns' physical trainer Riedoh Berdien serves as assistant coach, physical trainer and analyst to coach Tom Saintfiet for the Gambia who made such an impression at their maiden Afcon.