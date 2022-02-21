Mokwena on Downs’ tricky group: ‘We can never make the mistake of focusing all our attention on Al Ahly’

Mamelodi Sundowns' games against Group A's stubborn Sudanese duo may be even more important in terms of reaching the next round of the Caf Champions League than those against Cairo giants Al Ahly, said Downs co-coach Rulani Mokwena.

Omdurman clubs Al-Merrikh and Al-Hilal – both semifinalists in 2015 – have proved tough to beat for the two more esteemed teams at the start of the group stage.

Sundowns started with a 1-0 win against Hilal in Rustenburg before being held to a 0-0 draw by Merrikh at neutral Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday. Pitso Mosimane's Ahly, whose start in the Champions League was delayed by winning bronze at the Fifa Club World Cup, started with a 0-0 draw away against Hilal on Friday night.

Sundowns remain in Cairo this week and meet Ahly at their Al Salam Stadium home ground on Saturday. Mokwena admitted the games against Mosimane's back-to-back defending champions are likely to settle top spot in Group A, but said qualification for the quarterfinals is easily Sundowns' first priority.

"We're completely aware it's a very difficult group. We can never make that mistake of focusing all our attention on Al Ahly," the Downs' co-coach said.

"It's a group where 12 points put you in a position to qualify as No 1. But the reality also is Al Ahly only offer you six points, and then you've got to fight for the other points from Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh.

"You've got to give them the same respect in preparation and detail as you would Al Ahly. In fact, the other games against Merrikh and Hilal are probably more important.

"Everyone was disappointed when we only beat Al-Hilal 1-0. But when you see Al Ahly drew against Hilal, you realise how important it was to win that match.

"We cannot be sidetracked by playing the name and not the matches. We've got certain objectives and we know the first is to qualify from the group.

"To be in the knockout stage means we play every group match to try to win, like we did today. Before we even speak about Al Ahly and the next match we focus on the previous game, and try to see why we could not win, and then try to train and improve.

"In SA, when we were 17 points ahead and saying we were still trying to improve people in the our local media were saying we were diverting or being modest.

"But that is the reality, that we are never satisfied. Whether we win, lose or draw we have to keep improving. That's the work we do regardless of domestic competition or the Champions League.

"There are certain targets we set and the ambitions of this club are far too great for us to relax and be content with where we are. We want to improve and get better, and that's far more important than the rival [Ahly] that we face."

Before meeting Sundowns, Ahly return to Egyptian Premier League action, where the second-placed Red Devils (19 points from seven games) have a chance to go above Pyramids (20 points from eight) with a win against 14th-placed Misr Lel Makkasa at Al Salam Stadium on Tuesday night.

Downs' coaches and analysts are likely to pay close attention to that game.

