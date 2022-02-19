Mamelodi Sundowns given a tough workout by Al-Merrikh in Cairo

Mamelodi Sundowns could not make the advantage of a neutral venue count, settling for a Caf Champions League Group A point gained from a 0-0 draw against Sudan's tough Al-Merrikh at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.

Downs were looking for a Sudanese double in their opening two round-robin games, ahead of a big clash against Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian group favourites Al Ahly, also at Al Salam Stadium, next Saturday.

Downs had started with 1-0 win against Al-Hilal in Rustenburg last Friday. Al-Merrikh, like huge Omdurman rivals Hilal, have some pedigree in continental competition.

They won the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1989 and were the Caf Confederation Cup runners-up in 2007. Merrikh and Hilal both reached the 2015 Champions League semifinals, and both are regular group stage campaigners.

So it was no surprise that their hardened East African opponents gave Downs a workout, even if the wintry desert chill and excellent surface perhaps favoured the ball-playing SA team. The game was played in Cairo because the Confederation of African Football have banned Merrikh’s home ground.

The Brazilians came out stamping their authority, but could not turn first-half domination into goals. Merrikh grew in confidence and at times took the game to Downs in the second half.

Sundowns produced their trademark retention of possession, always aiming for positive recycling upfield to achieve penetration, to control the opening half, though Merrikh managed dangerous openings on the counterattack too.