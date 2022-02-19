Mamelodi Sundowns given a tough workout by Al-Merrikh in Cairo
Mamelodi Sundowns could not make the advantage of a neutral venue count, settling for a Caf Champions League Group A point gained from a 0-0 draw against Sudan's tough Al-Merrikh at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.
Downs were looking for a Sudanese double in their opening two round-robin games, ahead of a big clash against Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian group favourites Al Ahly, also at Al Salam Stadium, next Saturday.
Downs had started with 1-0 win against Al-Hilal in Rustenburg last Friday. Al-Merrikh, like huge Omdurman rivals Hilal, have some pedigree in continental competition.
They won the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1989 and were the Caf Confederation Cup runners-up in 2007. Merrikh and Hilal both reached the 2015 Champions League semifinals, and both are regular group stage campaigners.
So it was no surprise that their hardened East African opponents gave Downs a workout, even if the wintry desert chill and excellent surface perhaps favoured the ball-playing SA team. The game was played in Cairo because the Confederation of African Football have banned Merrikh’s home ground.
The Brazilians came out stamping their authority, but could not turn first-half domination into goals. Merrikh grew in confidence and at times took the game to Downs in the second half.
Sundowns produced their trademark retention of possession, always aiming for positive recycling upfield to achieve penetration, to control the opening half, though Merrikh managed dangerous openings on the counterattack too.
In just the second minute Peter Shalulile was played down the left and cut back for Themba Zwane to force a stop at his feet by Merrikh's alert goalkeeper Monged Abuzaid.
It did not take long before Zwane's skill in the box fed the run of Bradley Ralani to be dispossessed, Rivaldo Coetzee striking the rebound to force a stop from Abuzaid.
A stray pass by centreback Bhakit Khamis saw Khuliso Mudau in on the right to blast high with time and space for the shot.
For Merrikh, Khamis steam down the right and fed striker Algozoli Hussein to deflect a shot at goal, where Brian Onyango cleared off the line.
From another stray Merrikh pass, by Ammar Taifour, Shalulile dithered in front of stranded Abuzaid to allow the Sudanese club to scramble clear.
It would have been a concern for Downs that Colombian signing Erwin Saavedra limped off, replaced by Thabiso Kutumela, near the end of the opening half.
Back from the break, right-wing Ramadan Agab was found in space to shoot past Denis Onyango's upright.
The longer the score remained level the more Merrikh gained confidence to play into Downs' half, pressurising the Pretoria side onto the back foot.
Sundowns regained their composure and ended strongly, Kutumela striking wide in the dying moments.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.