Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns given a tough workout by Al-Merrikh in Cairo

19 February 2022 - 17:13 By Marc Strydom
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns challenges for possession in the Caf Champions League Group A match against Al Merrikh at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on February 19 2022.
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns challenges for possession in the Caf Champions League Group A match against Al Merrikh at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on February 19 2022.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns could not make the advantage of a neutral venue count, settling for a Caf Champions League Group A point gained from a 0-0 draw against Sudan's tough Al-Merrikh at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.

Downs were looking for a Sudanese double in their opening two round-robin games, ahead of a big clash against Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian group favourites Al Ahly, also at Al Salam Stadium, next Saturday.

Downs had started with 1-0 win against Al-Hilal in Rustenburg last Friday. Al-Merrikh, like huge Omdurman rivals Hilal, have some pedigree in continental competition.

They won the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1989 and were the Caf Confederation Cup runners-up in 2007. Merrikh and Hilal both reached the 2015 Champions League semifinals, and both are regular group stage campaigners.

So it was no surprise that their hardened East African opponents gave Downs a workout, even if the wintry desert chill and excellent surface perhaps favoured the ball-playing SA team. The game was played in Cairo because the Confederation of African Football have banned Merrikh’s home ground.

The Brazilians came out stamping their authority, but could not turn first-half domination into goals. Merrikh grew in confidence and at times took the game to Downs in the second half.

Sundowns produced their trademark retention of possession, always aiming for positive recycling upfield to achieve penetration, to control the opening half, though Merrikh managed dangerous openings on the counterattack too.

Horoya test AmaZulu, but Memela's strike enough to secure 3 points

Luvuyo Memela reminded of his acumen in front of goal with a cheeky back-heel as AmaZulu beat Guinea’s Horoya 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday ...
Sport
20 hours ago

In just the second minute Peter Shalulile was played down the left and cut back for Themba Zwane to force a stop at his feet by Merrikh's alert goalkeeper Monged Abuzaid.

It did not take long before Zwane's skill in the box fed the run of Bradley Ralani to be dispossessed, Rivaldo Coetzee striking the rebound to force a stop from Abuzaid.

A stray pass by centreback Bhakit Khamis saw Khuliso Mudau in on the right to blast high with time and space for the shot.

For Merrikh, Khamis steam down the right and fed striker Algozoli Hussein to deflect a shot at goal, where Brian Onyango cleared off the line.

From another stray Merrikh pass, by Ammar Taifour, Shalulile dithered in front of stranded Abuzaid to allow the Sudanese club to scramble clear.

It would have been a concern for Downs that Colombian signing Erwin Saavedra limped off, replaced by Thabiso Kutumela, near the end of the opening half.

Back from the break, right-wing Ramadan Agab was found in space to shoot past Denis Onyango's upright.

The longer the score remained level the more Merrikh gained confidence to play into Downs' half, pressurising the Pretoria side onto the back foot.

Sundowns regained their composure and ended strongly, Kutumela striking wide in the dying moments.

READ MORE

Sundowns coach Mokwena: 'If a player deserves slack for no goals, it is Shalulile'

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is not losing any sleep because star attacker Peter Shalulile has only scored once in his last six matches ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rulani Mokwena says 'Champions League is a different monster'

Mamelodi Sundowns players will call on their vast continental experience during their back-to-back Caf Champions League group-stage matches against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mosimane ‘not worried’ about more disgraceful scenes with Sundowns fans

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says his only focus is on what happens on the field when his team meet Mamelodi Sundowns again in the Caf Champions ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mamelodi Sundowns seek Sudanese double in Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns continue to be the standard bearers for SA teams in the Caf Champions League, and having brought up a new milestone in last ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rival petitions emerge as battle to fire or keep Chiefs coach Baxter rages on ... Soccer
  2. Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: ‘Tommy Madigage is an angel protecting me’ Soccer
  3. PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs slayer Tim Soccer
  4. Leslie Sedibe’s case suing Safa and Fifa dismissed from Constitutional Court Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mokwena: 'If a player deserves slack for no goals, it is ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season