Soccer

Impressive Royal AM see off SuperSport to go second

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
27 February 2022 - 17:52
Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM scored the second goal of the match.
Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM scored the second goal of the match.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Visitors Royal AM stunned Supersport United when they beat their hosts 2-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville in Pretoria to move to second place on the DStv premiership table.

Mxolisi Macuphu put the KwaZulu-Natal side in the lead when he scored the opening goal of the match as early as the seventh minute.

The alert Macuphu struck the ball sweetly on the volley to beat  Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with a fine strike.

Striker Victor Letsoalo guaranteed the points when he beat national team colleague Williams from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

AM earned the penalty after the referee ruled that United's Guily Manziba impeded Sikhetele Mabuza inside the area and brought him down in the 74th minute.

Kazier Chiefs had been second on the table at the start of the day on Sunday, but AM had other ideas and pushed the Naturena side from the spot with the hard-fought away win. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Chiefs turn attention to Soweto derby rivals Pirates after dispatching Baroka

Another Soweto derby looms large on the horizon and Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter is happy to be heading to Saturday's league showdown against ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Appoint Mandla Ncikazi as head coach, Thabo Mngomeni urges Bucs

In his time as Orlando Pirates skipper, Thabo Mngomeni played like a man possessed, uncompromising in the midfield and as protective of his ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Pirates can go all the way in this year’s Caf Confederation Cup, says captain Jele

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele is confident his side can go all the way in this year’s Caf Confederation Cup, but is cautious about Sunday’s ...
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer jnr responds to criticism of coach Baxter preferring players over 30 at ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns stun Al Ahly to register first win in Cairo Soccer
  3. Percy Tau named in Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly squad to face Sundowns Soccer
  4. Billiat scores in stoppage time to give Kaizer Chiefs their first victory in ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Jnr explains synergy with Bobby Motaung and Molefi Ntseki at Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...