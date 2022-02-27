Why Mngqithi says Mosimane still won after Sundowns stunned Ahly in Cairo

This time Mamelodi Sundowns got their just rewards, Brazilians coach Manqoba Mngithi said after his team notched up a famous first-ever win in Cairo against Al Ahly, beating them 1-0 in their Caf Champions League Group A clash on Saturday night.

Mngqithi added, somewhat ruefully, that even if Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane had lost on the night at Cairo International Stadium, it was still a victory of sorts for the ex-Sundowns coach as he had laid the foundations of the Pretoria team's playing pattern before leaving for Egypt in September 2020.

Mngqithi, though, added that this time round Sundowns got from their clash what they deserved. In the 2020-21 quarterfinal, Sundowns outplayed Ahly in the Cairo first leg but did not take their chances, and defensive errors led to a clinical 2-0 win to the Red Devils.

Ahly then defended solidly in Pretoria for a 1-1 draw and 3-1 aggregate victory, going on to defend their title with a 3-0 final win against Kaizer Chiefs.

“We've always wanted to win and the last two matches, if you check the stats, we dominated in every front — shots at goal, box entries, crosses, counter-presses, we were very dominant in ball possession,” Mngqithi said.

“We were unfortunate in Cairo because they punished us because we made two silly mistakes.