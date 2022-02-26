Soccer

Sundowns stun Al Ahly to register first win in Cairo

26 February 2022 - 23:17
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane in a tussle for the ball with Al Ahly's Hamdi Fathi (R) during their CAF Champions League group stages match in Cairo.
Image: EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Mamelodi Sundowns stunned Al Ahly 1-0 during their lively Caf Champions League group stages clash at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

With this historic and hard-earned three points, that were secured through a late goal by substitute Thapelo Morena, the Brazilians have maintained their position at the top of Group A with seven points from three matches.

The Red Devils are sitting dangerously in third spot with one point from two matches and they have some work to do in their remaining four matches to progress to the next round.

In the process, Sundowns improved their poor away record against Al Ahly as they had lost their previous five matches in Cairo where they also failed to score.

For this game, the Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena made two changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Al-Merreikh of Sudan last weekend.

Between the sticks, Kennedy Mweene replaced injured Denis Onyango and Teboho Mokoena received his first Champions League start.

