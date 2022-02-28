Top 8 in doubt: has SuperSport’s bet on youngsters been too risky?

SuperSport United have taken a gamble on their young players earning them a top eight place this season but Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium suggests it might have been the wrong bet.

Matsatsantsa have qualified for every top eight competition that has been played in the Premier Soccer League era but look in danger of missing out this campaign after yet another home defeat.

They have been defeated in five of their last seven league games at home, something they never endured before, leaving them clinging on in eighth place but with Cape Town City and inconsistent but capable Lamontville Golden Arrows just behind them.

Their flip-flop on selling Teboho Mokoena to Mamelodi Sundowns and the absence due to injury and other issues of the likes of Bradley Grobler, Thamsanqa Gabuza and Sipho Mbule has left coach Kaitano Tembo short on experience.

CEO Stan Matthews said in October there was “no way” they would sell Mokoena this campaign as it would undermine Tembo, but by January had accepted the cash from Sundowns, who had also snapped up key defender Grant Kekana before the campaign started.

The rationale was that the youngsters in the squad, all highly promising, could see them through to their minimum goal this campaign, a top eight place.

But Tembo admitted after their latest loss to Royal AM that maybe they need a change, a result not helped by a glut of missed opportunities, including a penalty by Jamie Webber.

“The goals are coming too softly. Maybe we need to give others an opportunity,” Tembo said. “I thought we started very well, we kept the ball very well, and defended well until they took the lead with a goal that I thought was very soft.