Kaizer Chiefs rubbishes reports claiming it banished teen sensation Mfundo Vilakazi

Kaizer Chiefs have denied reports circulating on social media that it has banished teen sensation Mfundo Vilakazi from the club’s Diski Challenge team.

According to the reports, the 15-year-old was banished from the Amakhosi reserves and missed their last two matches against AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC.

The reports did not mention any apparent reasons for Vilakazi's alleged axing from the squad.

However, Amakhosi described the reports as fake news, saying people are hell-bent on trying to disrupt the club and its operations.

“The relentless spreading of fake news continues. We would like to once again warn our supporters to guard against these people who are hell-bent on trying to disrupt the club and its operations.

“For authentic and reliable news, please follow our social media platforms and website,” said the club.