WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging

Footage of Kaizer Chiefs’ 15-year-old reserve signing Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi’s skills has set tongues wagging among fans, though at least one ex-player has cautioned the teen needs to be shielded from the attention and well managed.

Vilakazi, previously part of Chiefs’ youth structures with their under-17 team but not contracted, was a hit at the annual talent-producing Philly’s Games in Thembisa in December which were televised on SuperSport.