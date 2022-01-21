Soccer

WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging

21 January 2022 - 15:30 By Marc Strydom
Mfundo Vilakazi has reportedly been given a reserve team contract with Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Twitter

Footage of Kaizer Chiefs’ 15-year-old reserve signing Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi’s skills has set tongues wagging among fans, though at least one ex-player has cautioned the teen needs to be shielded from the attention and well managed.

Vilakazi, previously part of Chiefs’ youth structures with their under-17 team but not contracted, was a hit at the annual talent-producing Philly’s Games in Thembisa in December which were televised on SuperSport.

Mfundo Vilakazi demonstrates his talent. 🎬🎬🎬 Please subscribe

He was reportedly officially signed by Chiefs last week. Amakhosi DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) reserve team coach Vela Khumalo has been quoted as saying Vilakazi will be fielded in Chiefs' 2021-22 DDC campaign, but has cautioned the teen needs to be managed in his introduction to the Under-21 league.

As video clips of Vilakazi’s skills have spread like wildfire on social media, ex-Bafana Bafana and Amakhosi star Reneilwe Letsholonyane urged caution on the hype surrounding such a young player.

The best of Mfundo Obrigado Vilakazi.

Letsholonyane tweeted: “Mfundo Vilakazi: A talented young man, he needs to be protected, developed properly, get proper guidance and at the right time, be introduced. Just a thought and I know it might be taken wrong. But anyway.”

A video clip of ex-Chiefs right-back Joseph Molangoane has done the rounds where the now-Marumo Gallants player says Vilakazi is the best player he has seen at the Philly’s Games.

“I've been watching the tournament for some time. I've never seen a player like him,” Molangoane raves.

“He's young. Understanding the business, he's going to be a big player.

“I wish there was a team that is going to give him an opportunity, give him a professional contract, let him play. He's going to have a big future.”

