Soccer
Mathoho's header wins the Soweto derby for Chiefs
06 March 2022 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs have injected some faint hope to the claim by their coach Stuart Baxter that they can still catch up to runaway Mamelodi Sundowns in the race to win the DStv Premiership title...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.