Lewandowski treble as Bayern crush Salzburg 7-1 to reach Champions League quarters

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski grabbed the earliest hat-trick in Uefa Champions League history with three goals by the 23rd minute as the Germans steamrolled Salzburg 7-1 on Tuesday to book a place in the quarter-finals with an 8-2 aggregate score.

The 33-year-old Poland striker scored three times in an 11-minute spell as he opened his account with two almost identical penalties in the 12th and 21st before netting on the break two minutes later for his fifth hat-trick ever in the competition.

The last-16 tie was all but over by the half-hour mark when Serge Gnabry beat beleaguered Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Koehn with a low shot to make it 4-0 before a Thomas Mueller double and Leroy Sane strike in the second half wrapped up the win.

"This was a statement, an exclamation mark," said Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer.