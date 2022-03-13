Cristiano Ronaldo lays claim to all-time leading scorer record on 807 goals

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the record books as professional football's all-time leading scorer with 807 goals after a brilliant hat-trick against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The all-time top goalscorer title in football is much contested and Fifa does not keep an official record, but the world governing body estimates that Austro-Czech Josef Bican netted 805 goals during a career that lasted from 1931 to 1955.

Ronaldo's 12th-minute opener at Old Trafford was a superb strike from distance that helped him equal the record.