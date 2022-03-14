Pitso Mosimane: ‘Sundowns must leave me alone. I’ve moved on’

Mosimane said he was going to reveal the “truth” about Sundowns in his upcoming tell-all book and documentary.

“There is always drama when I come here. I don’t want to open a lot about Sundowns. I will tell you about what happened when we played Sundowns last week [in Cairo],” he said.

“There are too many things that happened personally to me, but I don’t want to talk about [that]. I am over those things, but it is unbelievable. I will talk in my book and in my documentary and you will get the shock of your life about what is happening.

“Even now, before every match, they’re still after me, these people. They don’t want to leave me alone. I’ve moved on. You’ve got a good team, you’ve got three coaches. What do you want? Move on, leave me. I’m gone. I’ve done my best, I’ve given you a great team. Why are you after me? What do you want to achieve?”

In a statement, Al Ahly slammed Sundowns fans for trying to block the club's first team bus from getting to FNB stadium.

“The lack of organisation and the shortage of SA police officers, who are responsible to secure our journey to the stadium, caused a disruption.

“The head of our delegation to SA, Mohamed Shawky, the club’s board members, Hossam Ghaly and Tarek Kandil, and Sayed Abdelhafiz, the team’s director of football, had to leave the bus to talk with the SA officials to open the barriers to avoid any delay.

“In the end, our team had to take another route to the stadium, which forced us to arrive late ahead of this important game,” said Al Ahly.