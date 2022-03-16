×

Soccer

Maritzburg United oozing confidence after big Sundowns win

16 March 2022 - 11:54 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Maritzburg United's Keegan Ritchie challenges Mamelodi Sundowns' Thapelo Morena in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium in Petermaritzburg on March 5 2022.
Maritzburg United's Keegan Ritchie challenges Mamelodi Sundowns' Thapelo Morena in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium in Petermaritzburg on March 5 2022.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The surprise victory over Mamelodi Sundowns has put a spring in Maritzburg United’s step as the KwaZulu-Natal side target nine points from their next three matches.

Maritzburg stunned runaway log leaders Sundowns 2-1 a fortnight ago to boost their confidence and chances of survival in the DStv Premiership.

However, the men from the KwaZulu-Natal capital, who face Sekhukhune United away from home on Wednesday evening (5.30pm), are still in the relegation mix.

The Team of Choice occupy 12th place on the log with 21 points from as many matches and are just four points above bottom-placed Baroka FC.

Defender Keegan Ritchie said the win over Sundowns renewed United's confidence and that they believe they can string three victories together for the first time this season.

“We are confident coming off a victory against Mamelodi Sundowns. It was a big one for us,” Ritchie said.

“We are still there, still under pressure, but I think it relieved a bit of pressure because we are confident and the guys prepared well and the mood is good in the camp. We are ready to get the three points.”

Maritzburg have Sekhukhune, the equally struggling Swallows FC and Cape Town City, who are in the top eight, next in line.

“There’s a bit less pressure on us but we are still there. If we win against Sekhukhune, we beat Swallows and we are going to Cape Town City after that, and if we can get nine points out of these games it will put us in good position,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs  player.

“Then we can breathe easier and be able to play the kind of football that Maritzburg fans would love to see.

“For now it’s just about grinding out the results and getting maximum points. If it doesn’t go that way at least we must get one point.”

Ritchie said Ernst Middendorp-coached Maritzburg are prepared to play ugly football so long as they manage to stay away from the relegation zone.

“We can’t be too pretty, we have to win games ugly. Sometimes if the football is not going well, we have to just put in the work and fight as hard as we can until the last minute and hopefully we come out victorious,” Ritchie said.

“Also, we need to take chances because we do create a lot of chances in the games. Now we  have to convert them.”

The match between Sekhukhune and Maritzburg takes place at the Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg. A victory for the ninth-placed hosts will see them move into the top eight.

