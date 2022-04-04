Confed Cup glory beckons: Ncikazi after Pirates finish top of Group B

Orlando Pirates will be targeting Caf Confederation Cup glory after advancing to the quarterfinals at the weekend, says co-coach Mandla Ncikazi.

The Sea Robbers finished top of Group B on 13 points after they added to four wins and a defeat by wrapping up the round-robin stage with a goalless draw against Libyan side Al Ittihad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Ncikazi said Pirates advancing to the knockout rounds of a Caf competition should not be celebrated as these are the heights the club is expected to reach.

“The history of Pirates is that they have always done well in Caf competitions. When Roger De Sa was here they played in the [2013 Champions League] final and Eric Tinkler also played in the [2015 Confederation Cup] final,” Bucs' coach said.

“They qualified [for the 2020-21 group stages] the last time under Josef Zinnbauer and they won the title in 1995. So there is no surprise.