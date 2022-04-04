×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Edinburgh coach frustrated by interventions of ‘eagle-eyed’ TMO

04 April 2022 - 16:39
Try time for Vincent Tshituka of the Lions during the United Rugby Championship match against Edinburgh at Ellis Park on April 2 2022.
Try time for Vincent Tshituka of the Lions during the United Rugby Championship match against Edinburgh at Ellis Park on April 2 2022.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Edinburgh coach Mike Blair was left to lament his team's lack of accuracy and the interventionist nature of the television match official (TMO) in their 15-9 defeat to the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

He was frustrated the flow of the game was interrupted by what he described an “eagled-eyed” TMO official Ben Crouse.

Coaches and players have been told about their obligation to speed play up to make the game more of a spectacle but overzealous officials have had the opposite effect.

Blair admitted the game's officials have to strike a difficult balance between arriving at the right decision without sucking the vibrancy out of the match.

“We want the game to move quickly,” said Blair. “We want quick decisions. We want the players to fatigue because that creates space and we play more attacking rugby. But we also want to make the right decisions. It is difficult for us to say 'come on, speed the game up' and then also insist on the right decisions. Sometimes you have to go to the TMO.

“If the TMO comes in and says, 'we have foul play here', I can't think of too many refs who will say, 'I'm not too bothered, I want the game moving.'”

The affable coach felt his team was under the microscope at Ellis Park, and that the Lions didn't have their actions magnified as often.

“It wasn't the quickest game either. The TMO had to see if we had any foul play. It was quite a slow game at times. The TMO was particularly eagle-eyed on one side of the game. I'm always conscious about this kind of thing because I don't want it to become the story.

“I felt they spent a lot of time looking for things that we'd done. We spent about three, four minutes to find a high tackle that was made by our player while he was on his knees.

Lions red-hot streak in URC continues with win over Edinburgh

The Lions' winning streak is starting to glow red-hot but they had to dig deep and rise high in the face of Edinburgh's aerial assault in this United ...
Sport
2 days ago

“There were others where they sifted through footage for ages trying to look for things. We had two or three clear-cut head shots, a no-arms tackle that wasn't looked at.

“We got the rub of the green in different ways against the Sharks last week. I understand things go in swings and roundabouts,”

He did not have any issues with the two major decisions that helped shape the outcome of the game when Edinburgh had a try disallowed or when they had a player sin-binned.

“The no-try decision was fairly key. It was the right decision, it shouldn't have been a try. They yellow card decision was clear.”

Ultimately he pointed to his team's shortcomings.

“We weren't quite on our game and when you drop off, a quality side like the Lions will make you pay.”

Ultimately Blair was satisfied his team was able to bag five log points on their trip to SA.

“I don't know if many teams will come to SA and get five points from two games. Taking five points is fine. This is a tough league.”

READ MORE

Lions learn how to stay in the fight

Character and adaptability have stood as pillars in the Lions' sequence of four straight home victories in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks Everitt has high praise for effervescent Werner Kok

Energetic Sharks utility back Werner Kok has received high praise from his coach Sean Everitt for his splendid performances over the past few weeks.
Sport
2 days ago

Sharks thump hapless Dragons in Durban to return to winning ways

The Sharks put the hapless Dragons to the sword as they scored six tries to thump the Welsh side 51-3 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match ...
Sport
2 days ago

'I doubted myself a lot,' Lions flyhalf Hendrikse opens up on facing challenges

Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse has opened up about struggling with self-doubt and fearing the worst for his career during a period on the sidelines ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Is there an end to the dam problem at Roodeplaat? Sport
  2. Pirates draw against Ittihad to top group as fans trickle back to stadiums Soccer
  3. Sundowns announce ex-Chelsea scout Berg as new sporting director Soccer
  4. Proteas in control of first Test after flurry of wickets in final session Cricket
  5. Stuart Baxter: Kaizer Chiefs ‘chasing the best position we can get’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return
EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'