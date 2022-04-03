Soccer
Jota, Fabinho fire Liverpool to top of the table with win over Watford
03 April 2022 - 00:00
Liverpool are on a dangerous run of form in the Premier League but Manchester City will do everything they can to stay one step ahead, City manager Pep Guardiola said yesterday as the title race heats up in the final weeks of the season...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.