×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Man City stay a point clear sharing spoils with Liverpool in pulsating clash

10 April 2022 - 19:35 By Reuters
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola share a joke during the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on April 10 2022.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola share a joke during the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on April 10 2022.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City remained one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings after the pair cancelled each other out in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The clash lived up to its blockbuster billing right from the off as City flew out of the traps, racing into a fifth-minute lead after Kevin De Bruyne's strike was deflected past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool responded well and levelled eight minutes later through Diogo Jota, assisted by a superb Trent Alexander-Arnold pullback, before the momentum shifted again as Gabriel Jesus gave City the lead once more in the 36th minute.

It was the first time Liverpool had trailed at the break in the Premier League this season, but they did not need long to restore parity, with Sadio Mane equalising after being picked out by a Mohamed Salah pass 46 seconds into the second half.

Raheem Sterling thought he had again given the hosts the advantage in the 63rd minute, only for the former Liverpool forward to be ruled offside after a VAR review.

Both sides had openings to settle the match, but neither could find a winner to leave a fourth Premier League crown in five seasons in City's hands as they moved to 74 points, one ahead of their title rivals, after having both played 31 games.

MORE:

Respect! Klopp and Guardiola eye each other with admiration

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says it is simply a joy to carry out their analysis work on Manchester City ahead of Sunday's Premier League title ...
Sport
20 hours ago

WATCH | Klopp praises Benfica keeper for denying Liverpool a bigger lead

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp heaped praise on Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos for denying the English side a bigger victory after their 3-1 ...
Sport
4 days ago

Guardiola says Man City players must keep their cool in Atletico return leg

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called on his players to control their emotions in their Champions League quarterfinal return leg at Atletico ...
Sport
4 days ago

Klopp wants Liverpool thinking in the right way in quadruple quest

Liverpool's players must show maturity as they chase four titles this season but that is not the only quality they must focus on, manager Juergen ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More trouble for Kaizer Chiefs as PSL confirms fresh charges Soccer
  2. Confirmed — Thomas Mlambo returns to SuperSport Soccer
  3. 'They're signed by the chairman': Fans up in arms over Kaizer Chiefs vs ... Soccer
  4. Teen sensation Viwe Jingqi sprints from rural Eastern Cape to global stardom Sport
  5. WATCH | Andile Jali says the league title race is over Soccer

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...