Pupil suspended and parents drawn in to 'space cake' scare

The principal of Randfontein High School, west of Johannesburg, has suspended a pupil for selling “space cakes” to his fellow matrics, who ate them, got sick and had to be hospitalised.

Space cakes are edible treats containing cannabis or other dangerous substances.

In a report to the Gauteng education department seen by TimesLIVE, principal Amy Appelcryn said the case first become known when a grade 12 learner entered the school office complaining that he did not feel well. He said he had eaten two space cakes he had bought from another pupil.

“Shortly after that he started losing consciousness. The school contacted an ambulance and took him to hospital,” Appelcryn reported.

The school’s head of discipline began investigating and found other grade 12s were also starting to feel ill.

The father of the boy who sold the space cakes was contacted and came to the school.