Mngqithi: Sundowns’ fringe players ‘probably mostly national team stars’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they will continue to rotate the squad to carefully manage players in their quest for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Brazilians, who have already bagged the MTN8 cup, are favourites to lift their fifth successive DStv Premiership title, are in the semifinal stage of the Nedbank Cup and have reached the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns have another big week, meeting Lamontville Golden Arrows in the league at Loftus on Tuesday (3pm), a match that can serve as an effective warm-up for the first leg of their Champions League quarter against Petro de Luanda in Angola on Saturday.

Mngqithi said it is important to rest players because of the large volumes of football they play as the Brazillians remain in four competitions.

“We have understanding within the team. We understand we have a serious number of matches to be played,” he said.